Denoby example
Deno is a simple, modern and secure runtime for JavaScript and TypeScript that uses V8 and is built in Rust.
Deno by example is a collection of annotated examples for how to use Deno, and the various features it provides. It acts as a reference for how to do various things in Deno, but can also be used as a guide to learn about many of the features Deno provides.
- Hello World
- Logging with colors
- Importing & Exporting
- Dependency Management
- Importing JSON
- Parsing and serializing JSON
- Timeouts & Intervals
- Input Prompts
- Getting the Deno version
- Process Information
- Environment Variables
- Command Line Arguments
- Reading Files
- Writing Files
- Moving/Renaming Files
- Temporary Files & Directories
- Creating & Removing Directories
- HTTP Requests
- Generating & Validating UUIDs
- HTTP Server: Hello World
- HTTP Server: Routing
- HTTP Server: Streaming
